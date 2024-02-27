 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 27 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network Betting Group for today’s NBA slate.

By DK.Network.Editors
NBA: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Nick Friar

Straight Bet:

GS Warriors at WAS Wizards: Under 242.5 Total Points

Odds: -108

Straight Bet:

PHI 76ers +12 (at BOS)

Odds: -102

Alex Hunter

Straight Bet:

Jayson Tatum Over 12.5 Rebounds + Assists

Odds: -105

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): Jazz at Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic 18+ Points

Collin Sexton 18+ Points

John Collins 12+ Points

Dejounte Murray 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists

Odds: +335

Hunter Skoczylas

Straight Bet:

Jordan Clarkson Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at ATL)

Odds: -120

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

