NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 27 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Nick Friar
Straight Bet:
GS Warriors at WAS Wizards: Under 242.5 Total Points
Odds: -108
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Straight Bet:
PHI 76ers +12 (at BOS)
Odds: -102
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Alex Hunter
Straight Bet:
Jayson Tatum Over 12.5 Rebounds + Assists
Odds: -105
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Jazz at Hawks
Bogdan Bogdanovic 18+ Points
Collin Sexton 18+ Points
John Collins 12+ Points
Dejounte Murray 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists
Odds: +335
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Straight Bet:
Jordan Clarkson Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at ATL)
Odds: -120
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
