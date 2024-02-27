Cognizant Classic: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR makes its way to Florida this week for the Cognizant Classic. PGA National will be the host course and measures as a 7,147-yard par 71, featuring Bermuda grass greens. The field is very solid this week considering it’s sandwiched between a bunch of Signature Events.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and defending-champ Chris Kirk will all be teeing it up.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Young is playing some great golf of late, finishing T16 and T8 over his past two starts at the Genesis and Waste Management Phoenix Open. During this stretch, Young ranks behind only Keith Mitchell in this field in SG: Ball-Striking.

Few, if any, on the PGA TOUR are better off-the-tee than Young is, which will be quite important this week as golfers try and avoid all the water hazards that PGA National offers. In his lone start at this event back in 2022, Young finished T16 and averaged 1.11 SG: Tee-to-Green per round.

Young very much as a major championship type-skillset, which will play at PGA National, being that it’s been perennially one of the most difficult courses on the PGA TOUR. I have no doubt that the former rookie of the year will pick up his maiden victory sooner than later, and this could very well be the week.

With Rory McIlroy in the field, everyone’s number got pushed down a bit, so we can get Young at very intriguing 22/1 here.

Hopefully history can repeat itself this week with Straka hoisting the trophy come Sunday evening, much like he did in the 2022 version of this event. Few in this field have better course history than does the Austrian, as he’s posted three top-33 finishes in addition to his win over the past four years, including a T5 last year in his title defense.

Since his win here two years ago, Straka picked up another victory this past July at the John Deere Classic, and is starting to build quite the resume for himself. He’s started the new season with a runner-up to Scottie Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge, before posting a T12 at The Sentry and T26 at Pebble Beach. In that time, Straka sits 12th in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Straka appears to have taken the next step as a player, and is quietly sitting at No. 25 in the world right now. I will gladly take my chances here at 40/1 on a course he loves.

