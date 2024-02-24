MLB Best Bets: Top DraftKings MLB bets for the 2024 season

DraftKings analysts Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings bets for the 2024 MLB season.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Garion’s Picks:

Bobby Witt Jr. Over 28.5 Regular Season Hrs (-110)

Tyler Glasnow Under 173.5 Regular Season Strikeouts (-110)

Corbin Carroll Hits Leader (+5000)

Nick’s Picks:

Anthony Santander Over 27.5 Regular Season Hrs (-110)

Jack Flaherty Over 128.5 Regular Season Strikeouts (-110)

Kyle Schwarber Home Runs Leader (+750)

Kansas City Royals Over 73.5 Regular Season Wins (-120)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.