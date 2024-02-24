How a Bettor Won Over $111,000 With a $1 Golf Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook

Every week, DraftKings Sportsbook offers a wide variety of options from across the world of sports. The PGA TOUR took this week’s tournament international, heading down to the Mexico Open at Vidanta. One bettor seized the opportunity to build a wild 10-leg parlay that turned just $1 into a massive $111,808.19 payout.

The legs were all the same kind of pick from Round 2 of the Mexico Open. The parlay was built around two holes on the course which were especially difficult. The bettor selected 10 players early in the day to make a bogey or worse on the specific holes and combined them into a Parlay Bet. While the odds of each pick ranged from +105 to +390, combining them into a parlay cranked the odds all the way up to +11180719.

These were the 10 players who all needed to bogey or worse for this parlay to hit, and you can scroll down to see the highlights and relive how this massive parlay hit.

Callum Tarren - Hole 2 - Round 2

Emiliano Grillo - Hole 10 - Round 2

Davis Thompson - Hole 2 - Round 2

Aaron Rai - Hole 10 - Round 2

Matt Wallace - Hole 10 - Round 2

Jhonattan Vegas - Hole 2 - Round 2

Austin Eckroat - Hole 10 - Round 2

Aaron Baddeley - Hole 10 - Round 2

Matt NeSmith - Hole 2 - Round 2

Thomas Detry - Hole 2 - Round 2

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Before we dive in, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A Parlay Bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

The two holes this bettor focused on for this parlay were hole No. 2 and hole No. 10 at Vidanta Villarta. Especially in the morning, those two holes were the two toughest on the course, playing +0.3 and +0.4 strokes over par in the morning wave, respectively. On the second hole, 23 players of the 66 players (35%) in the morning made bogeys or worse, while on the tenth, 24 of the 66 players (36%) in the morning made bogey or worse.

The first groups off the tee included the first two players in this parlay. Jhonattan Vegas took on the second and Aaron Baddeley faced the tenth. Vegas was in the fairway but missed the green and couldn’t scramble to save par. Baddeley was in trouble off the tee and ended up needing a six-foot putt just to save his bogey. However, it was Baddeley’s only bogey of the day while Vegas also rebounded, and both players ended up making the cut.

In the next group, Matt Nesmith was on the second hole. He missed the fairway with his first shot and the green with his second, resulting in a bogey. He caught fire with five birdies in his next six holes but still missed the cut.

Callum Tarren was in the next group through No. 2 while Austin Eckroat faced No. 10. Tarren had a rough week overall — finishing +4 and missing the cut — and he bogeyed the second hole to keep the parlay’s streak rolling. Meanwhile, on the 10th hole, Eckroat missed the fairway to the left and came up short of the green. A good chip, though, left him just 13 feet to save par. He missed the putt by just 19 inches, though, and ended up with a bogey to keep the parlay on track.

In the 9:03 tee time, Emiliano Grillo faced the tenth. The 31-year-old from Argentina put together a strong tournament overall, but he missed this specific tee shot to the left. Like Eckroat, he still ended up with a good opportunity to save par. However, his 12-foot putt broke too far to the right and he ended up with seven inches left for bogey.

After getting six bogeys from the first six picks, this bettor needed only four more to complete the parlay. Next up was Davis Thompson on hole No. 2 and Matt Wallace on hole No. 10. Thompson was the first of the picks who didn’t make a bogey, but he still kept the parlay alive by double-bogeying instead. Wallace ended up with one of the best rounds of the day at -6, but he started the day by keeping this parlay going with a bogey on No. 10 on his first hole of the day.

Aaron Rai was next up on No. 10. Unlike most of the golfers in this parlay, he was actually in the fairway off the tee, but his approach ended up on the fringe. After pitching onto the green, he had 12 feet left for par, but missed the putt, leaving just one golfer between this bettor and a giant payday.

The final golfer in the parlay was Belgium’s Thomas Detry. Detry had a disastrous Round 1, finishing at +7. In the first round, he made par on hole No. 2, but in Round 2, this bettor needed him to make a bogey or worse. He was in the fairway off the tee but came up short on approach. He still had a good shot to save par but missed a 14-footer by just 15 inches to give this parlay the huge win.

Since all 10 golfers bogeyed or worse, the $1 bet paid out a massive $111,808.19. You can build your own golf parla predicting birdies, pars or bogeys just as this bettor did. On DraftKings Sportsbook, you can stack those picks into a parlay like this one to end up with a massive payout.

Whether your sport of choice is golf, soccer, basketball, baseball or football, multiple props and picks are on the board that can be picked individually or combined into parlays. You can even combine multiple picks from different sports if you want to blend more picks into your winning play. If you prefer to focus on just a single game, you can build a Same Game Parlay (SGP) with multiple picks from just one game or stack an SGP with other picks into an SGPx. Head on over to the Sportsbook and find just the right picks to put on your betting card today!