NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 23 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Hunter Skoczylas
Straight Bet:
Vince Williams Jr. Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs LAC)
Odds: -105
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Parlay:
CLE Cavaliers at PHI 76ers: Under 228.5 Total Points
LA Clippers at MEM Grizzlies: Under 221.5 Points
MIA Heat at NO Pelicans: Under 219.5 Total Points
Odds: +602
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Parlay:
Jalen Green Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made (vs PHO)
Anthony Edwards Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (vs MIL)
Draymond Green Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made (vs CHA)
Odds: +333
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Gary Trent Jr. 10+ Points
Immanuel Quickley 15+ Points
Jalen Johnson 15+ Points
Devin Booker 25+ Points
Kevin Durant 25+ Points
Jabari Smith Jr. 12+ Points
Anthony Edwards 25+ Points
Giannis Antetokounmpo 25+ Points
Odds: +1200
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
