NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 23 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network Betting Group for today’s NBA betting card.

By DK.Network.Editors
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Skoczylas

Straight Bet:

Vince Williams Jr. Over 24.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs LAC)

Odds: -105

Parlay:

CLE Cavaliers at PHI 76ers: Under 228.5 Total Points

LA Clippers at MEM Grizzlies: Under 221.5 Points

MIA Heat at NO Pelicans: Under 219.5 Total Points

Odds: +602

Zach Thompson

Parlay:

Jalen Green Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made (vs PHO)

Anthony Edwards Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (vs MIL)

Draymond Green Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made (vs CHA)

Odds: +333

Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):

Gary Trent Jr. 10+ Points

Immanuel Quickley 15+ Points

Jalen Johnson 15+ Points

Devin Booker 25+ Points

Kevin Durant 25+ Points

Jabari Smith Jr. 12+ Points

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo 25+ Points

Odds: +1200

