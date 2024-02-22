College Basketball Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider for Ohio State at Minnesota on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s not a heavy college hoops slate on Thursday, particularly with the NBA returning from the All-Star break. But one game on DraftKings Sportsbook really jumped out to me, so let’s break it down.

Backing the best team in college hoops against the spread is generally a good idea, but this one goes a little deeper than that. Sure, the Golden Gophers are an absurd 22-3 ATS this season, including 14-3 SU/16-1 ATS in home games. But that’s just the cherry on top here.

It’s been a dreadful season for the Buckeyes, who fired Chris Holtmann recently. However, the firing led to the ultimate rally spot on Sunday, with Ohio State upsetting Purdue in Columbus. Jake Diebler had his team ready in his coaching debut, in what was a terrific spot. Now it’s time for reality to set in.

The Buckeyes are winless in true road games this season, sitting at 0-7, while going just 2-5 ATS in those games. We’ve seen these fade spots after big wins all season in CBB, including a handful just this week — UConn smashed Marquette over the weekend then got blown out at Creighton. Kentucky went on the road to destroy Auburn on Saturday and then letdown on Wednesday at LSU.

After some celebrations on campus, now it’s Ohio State’s turn to go on the road in what should be a much more difficult atmosphere for Diebler and his team. Expecting the Buckeyes to look a lot more like that winless road team they are on Thursday night at Minnesota, who should continue to roll.

I laid 3.5 on the opener on Wednesday night, but you can get yourself an even better number now.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.