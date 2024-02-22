NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 22

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers.

Teaser odds: +104

Knicks +5.5

Julius Randle and OG Anunoby are still sidelined, but it’s surprising to see the Knicks labeled the underdog. The Knicks had their struggles going into the All-Star break, losing four straight and 5 of 6, but the 76ers flat out aren’t the same team without Joel Embiid. They’ve lost 7 of their last 10 without him. On the season, they’re 6-14 when he’s unavailable.

This game did flip to a pick‘em at one point, and it wouldn’t shock me if that happened again or the Knicks became the favorite. The sharps appear to be on them both against the spread (51% of bets and 55% of handle) and the moneyline (63% of bets and 75% of handle). Not only does teasing the Knicks at this number provide a cushion if this game does finish as a one-possession battle, but it also puts them in a position they’ve been taking advantage for some time. In 14 of the last 15 divisional games, New York has covered the 4.5-point teaser.

Pelicans -2.5

Getting this down from a three-possession game to one possession puts New Orleans in the driver’s seat. Looking at how the market’s approaching it, the Pelicans are receiving 66% of this game’s spread bets and 81% of the handle. So, NOP -7 is a public play, but the sharps also expect them to cover that number.

The Pelicans displayed that they’re capable of beating the Rockets by double digits in the last meeting between these two teams, but the two matchups prior were one-possession games (both of which Houston won). Keeping this spread tight allows room for error, especially if Brandon Ingram (questionable - illness) is unable to go. The Pelicans are 3-1 without the forward on the floor this season, having earned those three wins by margins of 4, 9 and 10.

