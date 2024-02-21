NHL Picks Today: Hockey Best Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 21

After a 10-game slate on Monday and an eight-game slate on Tuesday, the NHL is back tonight with a five-game slate. Although tonight’s matchups don’t necessarily feature top teams, there are still plenty of player and game props worth looking into that could help us cash some easy bets.

Let’s take a look at some of my favorite bets for today’s NHL betting card on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Place your NHL bets on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bruins at Oilers

Over 6.5 Total Goals (+100)

Considering both Boston and Edmonton have been offensive powerhouses with leaky defenses since returning from the All-Star break, getting this at plus odds feels like quite the bargain. Boston has allowed at least three goals in six of its last seven games and at least four goals in two of its last three games while Edmonton has allowed at least three goals in seven straight games. On the offensive side of things, the Bruins have scored four goals in back-to-back games while the Oilers have averaged 5.25 goals per game across their last four games. The history between these two teams is not great, with this total hitting just once in the last five meetings but there have been way too many goals across the league this week to be taking the under in a game featuring this much talent on both sides.

Blue Jackets at Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-115)

When in doubt, bet sniping left-wingers against the Ducks, and luckily, Gaudreau fits this situation perfectly. First, Anaheim is miserable defensively — ranking fifth in shots allowed per game (32.9) and allowing the sixth-most shots per game to opposing left-wingers this season (6.50) and the second-most in the last 10 games (8.00). Secondly, Gaudreau has found his footing again in the shot department, hitting this total of three of the last five games while averaging 6.2 shot attempts per game. Plus, he loves playing against the Ducks, hitting this total in five of the last seven meetings while averaging 6.3 shot attempts per game. Columbus is a tough team to trust but the matchup and recent play from Gaudreau is too enticing.

Maple Leafs at Coyotes

Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer (-135)

I apologize for being generic and betting the league’s leading goalscorer to score a goal against a struggling Coyotes squad but I’m just here to make some money, man. I probably don’t have to tell you that Matthews has been lighting the lamp frequently this season but just in case, he’s scored a goal in 29 of 53 games this season (55%), in 10 of his last 15 games, and has recorded a hat trick in two of his last three games. If I could, I’d probably bet him to score another hat trick tonight against a Coyotes squad that profiles similarly to the Ducks, who he just scored three against on Feb. 17. The Coyotes have also allowed the third-most goals per game to opposing centers in the last 10 games (1.70) and are on a ten-game losing streak in which they have allowed at least three goals in every game. Taking Toronto on the Moneyline at -192 is another solid bet, too.

Place your NHL bets on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is huntersk) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.