Mexico Open at Vidanta: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico this week for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Vidanta Vallarta will be the host, and measures as a 7,456-yard par 71 with Paspalum grass greens. The field is much weaker than we have seen so far in 2024, with defending-champion Tony Finau the only real notable name in attendance.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Thompson has been playing the most consistent golf of his career these past few months. Dating back to the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July, Thompson has made 11-of-13 cuts with six top-24 finishes. Over his past 36 rounds in this field, he ranks 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green, 20th in SG: Putting and fourth in Total Strokes Gained, trailing only Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger and Tony Finau. Thompson also ranks sixth in the field in birdies per round in that stretch as well.

He’s never played this event before, but should set up quite well, being that he’s one of the longest hitters in the field and can score in bunches. We have seen him flash serious upside throughout his career, most notably when he finished runner-up to Jon Rahm in the 2023 American Express. Thompson is also a former winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, so he’s certainly no stranger to the big moment.

It feels like Thompson has been putting it all together recently, and this course sets up beautifully for him to capture his first-career PGA TOUR title.

This one is not for the faint of heart, as Champ is coming in with horrendous form. However, we have seen him show up out of thin air in spots like these, and there might not be a better course fit on the entire PGA TOUR circuit than Vidanta Vallarta for him. Champ is also three-time PGA TOUR winner, so there is no doubt that if he’s on his game, he can finish the job on Sunday.

Champ is the longest hitter on the PGA TOUR, and while he absolutely cannot hit a wedge to save his life, he is more than capable with a long iron in hand. So far in two trips to this event, he’s finished T8 and T6. Now, Champ has missed four cuts in row coming into this week which is obviously worrisome, but he was in even worse form last year, having missed six consecutive cuts before making this event his get-right spot.

The fairways are incredibly wide at Vidanta Vallarta, which gives Champ cart blanche to basically hit it as far as he wants with zero penalty. Finally, while he’s one of the more putrid putters in the field — ranking 114th in SG: Putting over the past 48 rounds — Champ has putted pretty well at this event, averaging 1.1 strokes per round over his eight total rounds here.

If you are ever going to bet Champ, it should be this week.

