NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
PHO Suns -3.5 (at ATL)
Odds: -108
Nick Friar
Parlay:
SAC Kings at IND Pacers: Over 242.5 Total Points
GS Warriors at MEM Grizzlies: Over 219.5 Total Points
Odds: +135
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Jalen Duren Double-Double
Domantas Sabonis Triple-Double
Jonas Valanciunas Double-Double
Odds: +564
Straight Bet:
Jalen Duren Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs LAC)
Odds: -120
Straight Bet:
Jalen Johnson Over 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs PHO)
Odds: -120
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Bojan Bogdanovic 15+ Points
Jaden Ivey 10+ Points
Jalen Duren 10+ Points
James Harden 18+ Points
Paul George 18+ Points
Trae Young 25+ Points
Kevin Durant 25+ Points
Clint Capela 10+ Points
Jusuf Nurkic 10+ Points
Devin Vassell 18+ Points
Victor Wembanyama 20+ Points
Zion Williamson 20+ Points
Odds: +4743
