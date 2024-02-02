 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network Betting Group for today’s NBA betting card.

By DK.Network.Editors
Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Julian Edlow

Straight Bet:

PHO Suns -3.5 (at ATL)

Odds: -108

Nick Friar

Parlay:

SAC Kings at IND Pacers: Over 242.5 Total Points

GS Warriors at MEM Grizzlies: Over 219.5 Total Points

Odds: +135

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):

Jalen Duren Double-Double

Domantas Sabonis Triple-Double

Jonas Valanciunas Double-Double

Odds: +564

Straight Bet:

Jalen Duren Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs LAC)

Odds: -120

Straight Bet:

Jalen Johnson Over 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs PHO)

Odds: -120

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):

Bojan Bogdanovic 15+ Points

Jaden Ivey 10+ Points

Jalen Duren 10+ Points

James Harden 18+ Points

Paul George 18+ Points

Trae Young 25+ Points

Kevin Durant 25+ Points

Clint Capela 10+ Points

Jusuf Nurkic 10+ Points

Devin Vassell 18+ Points

Victor Wembanyama 20+ Points

Zion Williamson 20+ Points

Odds: +4743

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

