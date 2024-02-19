2023-24 NBA Midseason Overachievers and Underachievers on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NBA is in the middle of its annual week-long break for the All-Star game. While the players and teams get rested and fueled up for the final push to the postseason, the break is also a great chance to take a look back at some of the biggest surprises in the season so far. Some teams have exceeded expectations while others have fallen short due to injury or ineffectiveness.

Before the season tipped off, many bettors got in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook by selecting over/under for team win totals for the entire season. At the break, teams are about two-thirds of the way through the season. Some teams are way ahead of schedule and should easily go over their win total, while others are most likely going to fall short.

Let’s take a look at which teams have overachieved and underachieved so far this year, and which teams and players have been making bettors the most money.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Most teams have 27 or 28 games remaining from their 82-game schedule. The teams with the most games remaining are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers, who still have 29 games. The fewest games left for any team is 26, which is all that remains for the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz.

As we hit the All-Star break, there is only one team whose preseason over/under has already been determined—the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies’ over/under was set at 49.5, and the team would need 30 more wins to get to 50 wins. With just 26 games remaining, the Grizz under is officially the first winning bet on the board.

Every other team can still officially reach either their over or their under. The closest team to hitting their over is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been the biggest overachievers to this point in the year and need just six wins in their remaining 27 games to hit the over.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets are also in good shape to go over, needing eight wins each. The Orlando Magic are the only other team that needs fewer than 10 wins to hit their over, and they need to win at least nine of their last 27 games.

On the other extreme, the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors each need 21 wins to hit their overs, so the unders look like a lock for those two underachieving squads. The Suns and Raptors would each need to win 20 of their remaining 27 games to reach their overs, so it looks like unders are also on the way for those two squads.

With about 67% of the season left, several teams have around 67% of their win totals, meaning they’re likely going to be sweating it right to the wire. The defending champion Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are each within a few percentage points of being exactly on pace to land on their win total. Bettors who took the over or the under on those teams will have to follow the final few weeks of the season closely to see which side of the line those teams land on.

During the season so far, the Celtics have been the most bet team by number of bets and the Lakers have been the most bet team by handle (the amount of money wagered by bettors.) The Nuggets and Suns are both high on this list as well, but none of those four are the team that has won bettors the most money. In fact, the team that has won bettors the most money isn’t even on this list of the top-10 most bet teams.

Here are the top-10 most bet players in the first half of the season led by Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry in both bets and handle:

While those were the most bet teams and players, they weren’t necessarily the ones that helped bettors win the most money. Here are the top Moneymakers from the season to this point:

It’s impressive that the Cavs have played the fewest games of any team in the NBA but have won bettors the most money. They’ve achieved that without cracking the top 10 in most bets or biggest handle. As much of a surprise as it is to see Cleveland in the top spot, it’s no surprise that the Timberwolves, Clippers and Thunder aren’t far behind since they have also been some of the biggest overachievers this season.

On the player side, KD has the top spot as the biggest moneymaker, even though he only ranks No. 8 in bets and handle. Durant is joined by some veterans who have had big games like DeAndre Jordan and Dennis Schroder, but there are also some fun emerging options on that side of the board — Trayce Jackson-Davis of the Warriors and Ausar Thompson of the Pistons cracked the top 10.

Whether you’re going to back some of these players or teams to stay hot or look to go against the grain, get in on all the action the rest of the season by heading over to DraftKings Sportsbook! Pick individual games, specific players or longer-term picks like postseason futures, awards or even which teams will make or win the NBA Finals!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.