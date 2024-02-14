NBA Picks for February 14 Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Young hasn’t seen his points prop go this low since November 11. That day marked the end of a three-game stretch in which he had a 23.5-point total. During that span, he went 2-1 to the over, but that one under hit came at the very start of that stretch — and that game on November 6 is part of a trend with the Atlanta guard.

Wednesday’s game marks the eighth time this season that Young has had his points prop decrease game-to-game after he went under his points prop in the game prior. In this setting, Young is 7-0 to the under on his points prop.

On top of that, Young only dropped 23 on the Hornets when these two teams met earlier in the season. In fact, he has scored 23 or fewer points vs. the Hornets in 9 of 17 career meetings. Nine of those games have been in Charlotte, and he’s scored 23 or fewer on five occasions.

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets alternate total over 223.5

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz alternate total over 233.5

These two games are part of my season-long system. They’re both playable as single bets, but I also like teasing this system when there are multiple options on a slate.

With LeBron James out, both the Lakers and Kings are on the second leg of a back-to-back and playing as underdogs against Western Conference opponents. When an underdog in a Western Conference game is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, the over is 28-16-1. The Kings are just 1-1 to the over when they’re in this setting, but the Lakers are 4-1.

On top of that, the Jazz are 6-3 to the over when playing as a home favorite. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are 10-15 to the over as home favorites. However, there’s reason to expect Denver will host a higher-scoring affair. When the aforementioned system is in play and the favorite is coming off a loss, the over is 19-4.

