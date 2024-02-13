 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Parlay Best Bets Today: Rachel Nichols’ NBA Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 13

Rachel Nichols gives her top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

NBA insider Rachel Nichols gives her top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card.

Top Parlay Bet

Devin Booker Over 5.5 Assists

D’Angelo Russell 18+ Points

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 12+ Points

Parlay odds: +310

