The Genesis Invitational: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR wraps up its California swing this week with The Genesis Invitational. Riviera Country Club will host, and measures as a 7,322-yard par 71 with Poa grass greens. This will be another Signature Event, so the field only consists of 70 golfers. However, there will in fact be be a cut this week, consisting of the top 50 and ties, as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead after the second round.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Thomas is absolutely going to win this year, it’s only a matter of time. Last week in Scottsdale he was not at his best, and still posted a T12 finish. JT gained 3.9 strokes ball-striking and 6.9 from tee-to-green at the Waste Management, and now ranks fifth and second in this field, respectively, in those categories over his past 16 measured rounds.

JT broke a string of six consecutive top-six finishes last week, but will return to Riviera boasting very strong course history. Thomas has finished T9 or better in three of his past six starts at The Genesis, and then added an additional T20 last year.

Had they played a fourth round at Pebble Beach two weeks ago, there was a decent chance JT could have chased down Wyndham Clark. If that happened, we would not be getting this 16/1 number here. There’s a very strong chance Thomas is in contention come Sunday, and if he gets a few putts to drop he’s quite live to take home the trophy.

Theegala is another golfer who I believe is going to win this season. He posted a T5 last week in Scottsdale, which marked his second top-five finish in five 2024 starts thus far. Theegala was on fire last week in the ball-striking department, gaining 5.6 strokes on approach and 2.6 more off-the-tee.

His off-the-tee play, which used to be a massive problem for the 26-year-old, appears much improved, as he’s now gained in that category in four of his five starts to begin the year. Theegala finished T6 at Riviera last season in just his third-career start at the iconic course, and has to be taken serious at any California track these days.

Only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas have gained more total strokes than Theegala has over the past 16 rounds, and if he strikes it the way he did at the WMPO last week, this 35/1 number looks pretty enticing.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.