NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 12 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets for today's NBA betting card.
Alex Hunter
Same Game Parlay: Wizards at Mavericks
Wizards +13.5
Deni Avdija 25+ Points+Rebounds+Assists
Odds: +154
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Ciaran Doyle
Parlay:
Pacers -9.5 (at Hornets)
Warriors Moneyline (at Jazz)
Odds: +260
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay: Spurs at Raptors
Devin Vassell 20+ Points
Victor Wembanyama 20+ Points
Scottie Barnes 18+ Points
RJ Barrett 18+ Points
Gary Trent Jr. 10+ Points
Odds: +365
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Parlay:
Cody Martin Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made
Isaac Okoro Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made
Dillon Brooks Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made
Deni Avdija Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made
Andrew Wiggins Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made
Odds: +728
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Nick Friar
Same Game Parlay: Knicks at Rockets
Knicks Moneyline
Under 228.5 Total
Odds: +132
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
