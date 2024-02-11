NFL Best Bets Today: Top NFL Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII

DraftKings analysts Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow along with VSiN’s Josh Appelbaum give their favorite DraftKings picks on The Sweat for Super Bowl LVIII.

Steve’s Picks:

Under 47.5 Total Points

Both Teams to Score 1+ Rushing TD

Patrick Mahomes Over 291.5 Passing + Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Josh’s Picks:

Under 47.5 Total Points

Over 8.5 First Quarter Points

Longest Kick Return Under 27.5 Yards

Patrick Mahomes Over 261.5 Passing Yards

Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 Rushing Yards

Julian’s Picks:

Under 47.5 Total Points

Longest Drive Over 76.5 Yards

Travis Kelce Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Patrick Mahomes Longest Rush Over 12.5 Yards

Isiah Pacheco Over 66.5 Rushing Yards

