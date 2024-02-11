 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network Betting Group for Super Bowl LVIII.

By DK.Network.Editors
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

KC Chiefs +3.5

Travis Kelce Over 6.5 Receptions

Travis Kelce Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

Odds: +250

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Odds: +355

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Ciaran Doyle

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

KC Chiefs Moneyline

Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards

Odds: +220

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

George Kittle Over 50.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer

George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer

Odds: +1000

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

KC Chiefs +2

Under 47.5 Total Points

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Odds: +525

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer

KC Chiefs Moneyline

Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

Odds: +575

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Garion Thorne

Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco 50+ Rushing Yards

Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards

SF 49ers Under 24.5 Team Total Points

Odds: +485

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Straight Bet:

KC Chiefs Moneyline

Odds: +100

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

