NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for Super Bowl LVIII.
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
KC Chiefs +3.5
Travis Kelce Over 6.5 Receptions
Travis Kelce Over 70.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +250
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +355
Ciaran Doyle
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
KC Chiefs Moneyline
Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards
Odds: +220
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
George Kittle Over 50.5 Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce Over 69.5 Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer
George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +1000
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
KC Chiefs +2
Under 47.5 Total Points
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +525
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer
KC Chiefs Moneyline
Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +575
Garion Thorne
Same Game Parlay (SGP):
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer
Isiah Pacheco 50+ Rushing Yards
Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards
SF 49ers Under 24.5 Team Total Points
Odds: +485
Straight Bet:
KC Chiefs Moneyline
Odds: +100
