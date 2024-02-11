NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Super Bowl LVIII

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for Super Bowl LVIII.

Tim Finnegan

KC Chiefs +3.5

Travis Kelce Over 6.5 Receptions

Travis Kelce Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Ciaran Doyle

KC Chiefs Moneyline

Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards

Hunter Skoczylas

George Kittle Over 50.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Over 69.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer

George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer

KC Chiefs +2

Under 47.5 Total Points

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Zach Thompson

Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer

KC Chiefs Moneyline

Rashee Rice Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

Garion Thorne

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco 50+ Rushing Yards

Travis Kelce 60+ Receiving Yards

SF 49ers Under 24.5 Team Total Points

KC Chiefs Moneyline

