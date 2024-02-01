NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for February 1

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers. Normally, I stick to the default of 4 points, but I dipped down a little extra for PHI-UTA.

Knicks +1.5

The Pacers made it interesting vs. Boston in Tyrese Haliburton’s return, but the star is questionable going into Thursday. Whether or not he’ll play isn’t the matter. This pick is made under the assumption Haliburton (questionable) will be good to go.

The concern is the amount of minutes he’ll play. He logged 22 last time out, and it’s hard to imagine Indy will push him much more than that on Thursday. While any minutes he can manage should give the Pacers a boost, it won’t be enough against a Knicks team that’s looking to make up for the last time these two teams met — when the Pacers dropped 140 on the Knicks in Indy.

Teasing New York by four points essentially turns this into a moneyline play. Looking at it from a straight-up lens, the Knicks are 14-3 straight-up as home favorites.

Jazz ML

Utah is in a similar situation as the Knicks. Teasing the Jazz down to a moneyline play puts them in a spot where they’ve been perfect all season. In their seven games as home favorites, the Jazz have yet to lose. On top of that, the 76ers are 1-9 straight-up as road dogs (4-6 ATS). Furthermore, Philly is 1-7 straight-up when playing as a dog after a loss. And while it’s a small sample size, the Jazz are 3-1 straight-up when playing as a favorite after a loss.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.