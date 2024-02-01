NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for February 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
NY Knicks -3 (vs IND)
Odds: -110
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Straight Bet:
UTA Jazz -2.5 First Half (vs PHI)
Odds: -110
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Chirag Hira
Parlay:
BOS Celtics Moneyline (vs LAL)
CLE Cavaliers Moneyline (at MEM)
UTA Jazz Moneyline (vs PHI)
Odds: +129
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Chirag Hira
Parlay:
UTA Jazz Moneyline (vs PHI)
NY Knicks +1.5 (vs IND)
Odds: +141
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Straight Bet:
Evan Mobley Over 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at MEM)
Odds: -120
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Pacers at Knicks
IND Pacers +2.5
Jalen Brunson 40+ Points + Rebounds + Assists
Aaron Nesmith 20+ Points + Rebounds + Assists
Donte DiVincenzo 3+ Three Pointers Made
Odds: +325
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Jaylen Brown 20+ Points
Jrue Holiday 15+ Points
Kristaps Porzingis 15+ Points
LeBron James 20+ Points
Vince Williams Jr. 10+ Points
Evan Mobley Over 9.5 Points
Odds: +790
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks, Golf picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.