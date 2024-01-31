NBA Picks for January 31 Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Go here to also find my favorite NBA Teaser Play of that day!

Total under 215.5 points -112

This total has moved down a bit after opening at 218.5 — good on you if you attacked it early. The sharps moved on this play at that mark, thus the dip. Only 23% of the bets on this play are toward the under, but those bettors combined to make up 41% of the handle. But even with a three-point decrease from the opening total, this play is slightly juiced to the under at -112.

While taking the over when a team is on the second leg of a back-to-back is generally appealing, the under is actually 17-14 when a road favorite is playing without rest. (Check out that system in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub!) Also, when the Hornets are the one hosting a favorite in this setting, the under is 4-2.

Paolo Banchero over 24.5 points -130

This is a big number for Banchero. He’s scored fewer than 25 points in 28 of his 47 games played this season. However, he’s gone over this number in each of the last three games. Throughout his last 15, he’s gone over this number nine times. Also, over his last 15 road games, he’s gone over this number 10 times.

When examining how Banchero has experienced this recent boost, it becomes clear quickly that the budding star has been looking for his shot a more. Through his first 30 games, he averaged just over 16 shots per game. In the last 17, he’s averaged over 20.

On top of that, during the 30-game stretch, he was averaging 3.4 3-point attempts per game while shooting 35.9% from deep. In this recent stretch, he’s averaging 5.5 attempts while shooting 35.1%. Yes, a dip in efficiency, but he’s been good enough while shooting more — which has led to an average of 1.9 3-pointers made per game in the last 17, as opposed to 1.2 per game in the first 30.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.