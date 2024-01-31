NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 31 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Nick Friar
Parlay:
ORL Magic Moneyline (at SA)
SAC Kings +5.5 (at MIA)
Odds: +122
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Kevin Durant 20+ Points
Domantas Sabonis 15+ Points
Jimmy Butler 20+ Points
Terry Rozier 15+ Points
Kevin Huerter 12+ Points
Daniel Gafford 10+ Points
Tyus Jones 12+ Points
Devin Vassell 18+ Points
Franz Wagner 18+ Points
Victor Wembanyama 20+ Points
Odds: +3194
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Magic at Spurs
ORL Magic Moneyline
Victor Wembanyama 35+ Points + Rebounds + Assists
Wendell Carter Jr. Over 0.5 Threes Made
Franz Wagner Over 3.5 Assists
Odds: +420
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
