AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Pebble Beach, California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Much like last week at Torrey Pines, this event will feature a two-course rotation. Each golfer will play one round on Pebble Beach Golf Links (6,972-yard par 72, Poa greens) and Spyglass Hill (7,041-yard par 72, Poa greens) over the first two days, while everyone will then return to Pebble Beach for the final two rounds.

This is a Signature Event, so there will be a limited, 88-man field with no cut this week.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Cantlay has seemed a bit off these past few weeks, but it’s really been because he can’t seem to string four rounds together. Last week at the Farmers he was T38 after the third round before posting a final-round 75, while at the Amex two weeks ago he sat T10 after round three and closed with a 76.

He is not far off whatsoever, but his price has drifted to a very appealing 18/1, which for a player like Cantlay, becomes an easy click. Being from California, Cantlay has played this event six times in his career, while finishing T3, T4 and T11 in each of his previous three trips.

Cantlay still ranks fifth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green over the past 48 rounds, and has now gotten to a point where he’s undervalued. Just to put it in perspective, he’s 18/1 to win the U.S. Open. Considering this field has only 88 golfers and that we’re on a course Cantlay has already shown to love, he’s a really strong bet this week.

This is more of a flier, but after watching what Glover did in the Summer, getting 150/1 here in a small-field, no-cut event is way too appealing. Glover posted three straight top-six finishes in July, before winning the Wyndham Championship in August. He then followed that up with another win the following week at the FedEx St. Jude, which was the first leg of the playoffs.

If you run this field back 36 rounds, you’ll see that Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler rank No. 1 and 2 in SG: Ball-Striking, but what you’ll also then see is that Glover ranks third. If you take it a step deeper, only Scheffler ranks ahead of Glover in SG: Approach during that timeframe.

It’s clear Glover can hang with anyone in the world in the ball-striking department, but it will have to be his putter that cooperates like it did over the Summer for him to contend this week. The good news is, after losing 6.2 strokes on the greens at The Sentry, he gained at the Sony.

If that trend continues this week, Glover is worth more than a sprinkle at this number.

