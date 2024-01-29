Today’s College Basketball Betting Splits and Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday, January 29th

Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Splits and Picks series! The goal of this daily article is to bypass the noise and bias of opinion-driven betting and instead focus on the cold hard data, thereby allowing bettors to make wagers based on their heads, not their hearts.

At VSiN, we post DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Splits on a daily basis. It is constantly being updated as more bets roll in and has quickly become one of our most popular and most bookmarked pages on the website. Next to each game, we provide the percentage of real bets and dollars each side is receiving. By monitoring and dissecting the data, bettors are able to identify the most popular public plays, the top contrarian opportunities, and most importantly, the teams and sides taking in the most respected money from professional bettors.

Keep in mind that the “bets” column shows the percentage of overall tickets a side is receiving. This lets us know where the public is. If a team is getting 75% or more of the bets, that’s a public play that contrarian bettors will look to fade. The “handle” column represents the percentage of money a side is receiving. If a team is receiving at least 10 percentage points more money than bets, that’s a good indication of sharp money in their favor.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Today’s College Basketball Betting Splits on DraftKings Sportsbook

Top Sharp Bets

Houston Christian +3.5 vs Southeast Louisiana (51% bets, 72% dollars)

These teams are trending in opposite directions. Southeast Louisiana (7-13) has lost five of their last six games while Houston Christian (5-13) has won three of their last five games. This line opened with Southeast Louisiana listed as a 4-point road favorite. We’ve seen Southeast Louisiana fall from -4 to -3.5, signaling smart-money grabbing of the points with home dog Houston Christian. Currently, 51% of bets but 72% of dollars are backing Houston Christian plus the points, indicating a 21 percentage point smart-money discrepancy. In other words, based upon the split it appears as though the public is split, but pros are backing the home dog. Ken Pom has Houston Christian losing by just two points, which provides actionable value to Houston Christian at the current number of +3.5. Houston Christian has the better offense (72 PPG vs. 67 PPG) and a big rebounding advantage as well (40 RPG vs. 34 RPG). Houston Christian is 4-3 at home while Southeast Louisiana is just 2-9 on the road.

Bethun-Cookman Moneyline -166 vs Alcorn State (83% bets, 97% dollars)

Both of these teams have played well as of late, with Alcorn State (4-15) riding a two-game winning streak and Bethune-Cookman (9-10) having won three of their last four. This line opened with Bethune-Cookman listed as a short 1.5-point home favorite, and we’ve seen the line rise from -1.5 to -3. This signals consistent one-sided sharp money in favor of Bethune-Cookman. However, it’s important to note that pros are especially interested in Bethune-Cookman on the moneyline (-166). Why? Because pros tend to moneyline short favorites instead of laying the points in order to protect themselves from a tight win that may not cover the spread. Bethune-Cookman is receiving 83% of moneyline bets but 97% of moneyline dollars — a 7 percentage point smart-money discrepancy. This also represents heavy sharp support due to the fact that it’s a tiny added game or extra game, which means the public can barely even find this game on their card — so, the vast majority of bets are coming from sharps who have targeted the game. Bethune-Cookman has the better offense (75 PPG vs. 70 PPG), better defense (allowing 75 PPG vs. 83 PPG) and better free throw shooting (73% vs 68%). Ken Pom has Bethune-Cookman winning by two points, another reason why pros are going moneyline instead of spread. Bethune-Cookman is 7-1 at home while Alcorn State is just 2-14 on the road.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.