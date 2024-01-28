NFL Best Bets Today: Top NFL Conference Championship Picks for Lions vs. 49ers on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow along with VSiN’s Josh Appelbaum join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings picks for Lions vs. 49ers.

Steve’s Picks:

Lean: Jauan Jennings Over 17.5 Receiving Yards

George Kittle Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

Lean: George Kittle Over 23.5 Receiving Yards — Longest Reception

Josh’s Picks:

George Kittle Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

Over 51.5 Total Points

Julian’s Picks:

Lean: Deebo Samuel Over 47.5 Receiving Yards

Lean: Over 51.5 Total Points

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

