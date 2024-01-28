Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 28 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NFL betting card.
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD Scorer
George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer
Travis Kelce Anytime TD Scorer
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +1079
Ciaran Doyle
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Chiefs at Ravens
KC Chiefs Moneyline
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
Travis Kelce Over 63.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +750
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Chiefs at Ravens
KC Chiefs +3
Isiah Pacheco Over 63.5 Rushing Yards
Travis Kelce Over 63.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +485
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Lions at 49ers
DET Lions +7
Under 52 Total Points
George Kittle Over 58.5 Receiving Yards
Odds: +600
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP): Chiefs at Ravens
Rashee Rice 50+ Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce 50+ Receiving Yards
Zay Flowers 50+ Receiving Yards
Lamar Jackson Over 1.5 Passing TDs
BAL Ravens Moneyline
Odds: +1100
Chirag Hira
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD Scorer
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
George Kittle Anytime TD Scorer
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +1748
Parlay:
BAL Ravens Moneyline (vs KC)
SF 49ers Moneyline (vs DET)
Odds: -111
