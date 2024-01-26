Today’s College Basketball Betting Splits and Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday, January 26th

Welcome to the DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Splits and Picks series! The goal of this daily article is to bypass the noise and bias of opinion-driven betting and instead focus on the cold hard data, thereby allowing bettors to make wagers based on their heads, not their hearts.

At VSiN, we post DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Splits on a daily basis. It is constantly being updated as more bets roll in and has quickly become one of our most popular and most bookmarked pages on the website. Next to each game, we provide the percentage of real bets and dollars each side is receiving. By monitoring and dissecting the data, bettors are able to identify the most popular public plays, the top contrarian opportunities, and most importantly, the teams and sides taking in the most respected money from professional bettors.

Keep in mind that the “bets” column shows the percentage of overall tickets a side is receiving. This lets us know where the public is. If a team is getting 75% or more of the bets, that’s a public play that contrarian bettors will look to fade. The “handle” column represents the percentage of money a side is receiving. If a team is receiving at least 10 percentage points more money than bets, that’s a good indication of sharp money in their favor.

Today’s College Basketball Betting Splits on DraftKings Sportsbook

Top Sharp Bets

Niagara Moneyline -148 vs Marist (79% bets, 91% dollars)

This line opened with Niagara (9-9) listed as a 1.5-point home favorite over Marist (9-7). Sharps have laid the short chalk with the home team, steaming Niagara up from -1.5 to -2.5. This would also classify as a “sharp obscure line move,” as it is one of the lowest bet and smallest games of the day generating almost zero public interest, yet sharps have targeted Niagara and moved the line in their favor. Niagara is receiving 79% of Moneyline bets but 91% of Moneyline dollars, indicating a 12 percentage point smart money discrepancy. Niagara has several distinct advantages on offense, averaging 76.4 PPG compared to 64.2 for Marist. Niagara also has the better field goal percentage (48.1% vs 44.2%), better three-point shooting (40.7% vs 32.8%) and better free-throw shooting (76.9% vs 63.7%). Ken Pom has Niagara winning by two points (70-68). Sharps tend to prefer betting short favorites on the Moneyline, rather than spread, in order to protect themselves from a close win that may not cover the spread.

California Moneyline -148 vs Stanford (60% bets, 76% dollars)

This line opened with California (7-12) listed as a 2-point home favorite over Stanford (10-8). Right off the bat, this opening line speaks volumes. Why is a 7-12 team favored over a 10-8 team? Yes, we should give some respect for home-court advantage. But shouldn’t it be the other way around? If it doesn’t make sense there is usually a reason for it. Pros have embraced the fishy home favorite, driving California up from -2 to -2.5. Some shops are even hinting at a move to -3. California is receiving 60% of Moneyline bets but 76% of Moneyline dollars, indicating a 16 percentage point smart money discrepancy. California will lean on their advantage on the boards, boasting an offensive rebound percentage of 30.8 compared to 22.5 for Stanford. Ken Pom has California winning by one point (78-77), once again showing value to laying the Moneyline price instead of the points. Pac-12 home favorites are 26-10 (72.2%) straight up in conference play.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.