Pegasus World Cup Picks: Top Horse Racing Betting Picks for the Pegasus World Cup on DK Horse

The Pegasus World Cup is taking place on Saturday, January 27 from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Nationally broadcast on NBC and distributed globally, the Pegasus World Cup attracts A-list celebrity attendees, fashion icons, influencers and avid fans to catch a glimpse of the race from South Florida.

Below, DraftKings Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello gives his top Pegasus World Cup horse racing picks for DK Horse.

Johnny Avello’s Pegasus World Cup Picks:

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational has changed quite a bit since its inaugural running in 2017. The initial purse money of $12 million has been trimmed to $3 million and the entry fee was amended from $1 million to free. Nevertheless, that $3 million purse is still one of the largest for US Racing.

The Gulfstream Park surface has traditionally favored inside post positions and running paths, so it’s imperative to be close to the pace. This is mostly due to the shorter running distance to the first turn. My selection (#2 O’Connor) is a horse that was bred in Chile and won in that country nine times. Since arriving in the U.S., the 7-year-old has had nine starts with three wins, two seconds, and a third-place finish. Two of those three wins have been at Gulfstream Park with one coming just about a month ago. The trainer of O’Connor, Saffie Joseph Jr, has been one of the top trainers at Gulfstream Park, and the jockey, Paco Lopez, has been winning at over a 20% clip for many years and is very familiar with the Gulfstream surroundings.

Johnny’s Pick:

O’Connor - Morning Line Odds 8-1 Win & Place

Johnny Avello is an employee of DraftKings. Personal views on the races and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in selecting their horses to wager upon. DraftKings employees may also deploy different strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings employees do not have access to any non-public information.

Lines and odds subject to change.