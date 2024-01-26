NFL Teaser Picks: DraftKings Sportsbook Odds, Best Bets to Consider for Conference Championships

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers, but I’ll be sticking to the default of 6 points.

Ravens +2

While teasing the Chiefs to +10 was up for consideration, Baltimore gets the lean here. The Ravens have covered the six-point teaser in eight straight. As home favorites, they’re 7-2 ATS against a two-point spread. KC has only been a road dog twice since the start of the season, so not much to go on there.

In the two times they’ve been road dogs this season, the Chiefs covered this teased 10-point spread. However, I can’t back them at that number against Baltimore because the Ravens have won at home by 11 plus in six of the nine games they played as home favorites this season.

Lions +13.5

Following their divisional round win, the Lions are officially 50-50 against this teased number. However, when you look at how they’ve done against this number when facing playoff teams, they’d only be 3-6 ATS. Plus, the three times in which they won by 14-plus against a playoff team came against Dallas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Steelers weren’t exactly intimidating, and we all know what happened to the NFC East this postseason.

Looking at the Lions, they’ve covered the six-point teaser in their last six games. Against this number, they’re 17-2 ATS. As dogs, they’re 2-1 ATS against this number. Each of those three games was on the road. Throughout the season and the first two rounds of the playoffs, road underdogs covered this number 66.9% of the time.

