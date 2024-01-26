NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 26 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Nick Friar
Straight Bet:
CHA Hornets +5.5 (vs HOU)
Odds: -112
Julian Edlow
Straight Bet:
Brandon Miller 20+ Points (vs HOU)
Odds: +120
Straight Bet:
NO Pelicans First Half Moneyline (vs OKC)
Odds: -115
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
R.J. Barrett 20+ Points
Brandon Miller 20+ Points
Alperen Sengun 20+ Points
Fred VanVleet 15+ Points
Jalen Green 15+ Points
Andrew Nembhard 10+ Points
Buddy Hield 10+ Points
Grayson Allen 10+ Points
Franz Wagner 15+ Points
Luke Kennard 10+ Points
Odds: +2963
Hunter Skoczylas
Parlay:
Brandon Miller Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Sam Merrill Over 16.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Devin Vassell Over 27.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Odds: +596
