NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 25

NYK +6

Denver has been one of the better teams against the spread at the Garden since Nikola Jokic entered the league. Like the Thunder, they’re 6-2 ATS on the road vs. the Knicks since 2015-16. They’ve been favored in half of those games, and they’ve covered in 3 of those 4 instances.

However, playing as a road favorite hasn’t been ideal for Denver this season. Following a push against Pascal Siakam’s new squad — which was without Tyrese Haliburton — the Nuggets are now 6-12-1 ATS as a road favorite in 2023-24.

But bettors seem more interested in Denver’s long-term success at the Garden, or maybe the fact New York is running thin in the big man department at the moment. As of writing, the Nuggets have received 86% of the spread bets for this game.

Yet, this game’s spread opened at three points and is down to two. Well, that’s because the Knicks — who are 11-7-1 ATS at home this season — have gotten 31% of the handle for this game’s spread bets despite only 14% of bettors backing the Knicks to cover.

Nets +7.5

The Nets have done a good job of covering against favorites who are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back the season. They’re 4-0-1 ATS in this setting. Overall, underdogs have covered 54% of the time in this setting (47-38-2) throughout 2023-24, and 54.8% of the time when they’ve played in this setting at home (17-13-1).

Minnesota hasn’t been in this setting much, only going 2-2 as favorites when playing on the second leg of a back-to-back so far. In general, they’re 8-7 ATS as road favs — a rate that would get things done if maintained over the season, but not as convincing of a number when compared to Brooklyn’s.

