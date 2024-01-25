Predicting which team will advance from AFC Championship in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The 2024 AFC Championship Game is on for Sunday afternoon as the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to battle the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens. This showdown will kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. The winner will advance to Super Bowl 58 to face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions.

Kansas City prevailed over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round last Sunday, triumphing in a 27-24 victory. Patrick Mahomes was efficient in his first career road playoff game, going 17-23 for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs narrowly avoided overtime as Tyler Bass’ 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:47 remaining went wide right.

Baltimore flexed its muscle as the AFC’s top seed last Saturday, putting down the upstart Houston Texas in a 34-10 blowout. This game was tied 10-10 at halftime before MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson put his foot down in the second half. He finished the game with 152 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns for the afternoon.

2024 NFL Playoff Predictions

AFC Championship

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

Betting info

Spread: Ravens -4

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -198, Chiefs +164

Baltimore is understandable a four-point home favorite in what could end up being the game of the year in the NFL. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs and on top of the Mahomes-Kelce connection, they are also bringing one of the fiercest defense in the league anchored by Chris Jones. On the Ravens’ side, Jackson is in total command running the offense right now and he’s also helped by a fierce defense that yielded just 4.6 yards per play. This should be a tight contest that gets decided in the fourth.

Prediction

The king stay the king and as dominant Baltimore has been this year, it is difficult to pick against the defending Super Bowl champs. After looking shaky in spots during the regular season, Kansas City has remained poised in the playoffs and was not phased by a tough road environment in Buffalo last Sunday.

Three of Baltimore’s losses this season were the result of turnover misfortune and if the Chiefs can force at least one off Jackson and the Ravens, that should give them enough wiggle room to survive and advance.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Ravens 24