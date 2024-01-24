NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Conference Championship Round Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL has reached the final four, and the matchup for Super Bowl LVIII will be set after the two games this Sunday. Each Conference Championships should be a fascinating game with plenty of potential storylines.

The AFC Championship gets the action underway at 3:00 p.m. ET when the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday’s second game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California, where the 49ers welcome in the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, this post includes the key info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Conference Championship Round betting card with single bets or combine them into an awesome parlay.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Chiefs went on the road to Buffalo last week and beat the Bills as underdogs, and they’ll be in a similar situation for this week’s trip to Baltimore. The Chiefs are 5-1 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games and 11-2 SU in their last 13 road games. They are also 17-3 SU in their last 20 vs. the AFC and have had recent success against the Ravens, going 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups and 4-1 SU in their last five. The Chiefs are an impressive 16-4-1 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog with 15 SU wins in those contests.

The Ravens rolled over the Texans last week and are 7-1 SU in their last eight games and 4-1 ATS in their last five. Their only loss during that stretch was when they rested their starters in the final week of the regular season. The Ravens are 4-1 SU in their last five home games and 5-0 SU in their last five games vs. the AFC West.

The over is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams and 4-1 in the last five times they have played in Baltimore, but the under is 10-3 in the Ravens’ last 13 games in January and 4-1 in the Cheifs' last five games overall.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Both these teams won at home last week as favorites. The Lions also covered against the Bucs in a close that resulted in a 31-23 victory. Detroit is 5-1 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games and an impressive 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games on the road. The Lions are also 17-4 ATS in their last 21 games as an underdog of four points or more.

The 49ers have dominated the recent matchups between these teams, going 10-0 SU in their last 10 home games vs. the Lions and 11-1 SU in their last 12 meetings overall. While they are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games, they are 0-6 ATS in their last six home games and 2-4 ATS in their last six overall.

The under is 4-1 in the 49ers’ last five games vs. the NFC North, but the over is 7-3 in the 49ers’ last 10 home games played on a Sunday. The over is also 8-3 in the Lions' last 11 games and 7-2 in their last nine Sunday games.

