Predicting which team will advance from NFC Championship in 2024 NFL Playoffs

The Detroit Lions will go on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, January 28 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The winner of this game will head to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 representing the NFC.

2024 NFL Playoff Predictions

NFC Championship

No. 3 Detroit Lions vs. No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Betting info

Spread: 49ers -7

Over/Under: 51

Moneyline: 49ers -325, Lions +260

San Francisco will be at home for this matchup, and the spread reflects that. Not only are they the team to beat, but they have the benefit of doing it in front of their home fans. Detroit won their first playoff game since 1991 this year and has already exceeded their expectations this season. The Lions lost the NFC Championship Game in ‘91 and are trying to make their first Super Bowl ever and first NFL Championship game since 1957.

Prediction

The 49ers are awaiting the status of star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Even if he doesn’t suit up, though, the San Fran offense still can rely on Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and versatile running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers had a scare from the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round but benefitted from an interception from quarterback Jordan Love late in the game. Still, San Francisco has a great defense and a versatile offense that can beat a defense from several different areas.

This will be Detroit’s toughest game of the playoffs yet. They survived with a one-point victory over the Los Angeles Rams and then halted the momentum of the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions’ run game will have a tough matchup, but if they can establish the run, Detroit will be able to stay in this game. It really comes down to how well the defense can hang with the 49ers offense. I think San Francisco picks up the win, but Detroit keeps it close.

Pick: 49ers 27, Lions 24