NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 23 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.
Chirag Hira
Parlay:
DEN Nuggets Moneyline (at IND)
NY Knicks Moneyline (at BKN)
NO Pelicans Moneyline (vs UTA)
LA Clippers Moneyline (vs LAL)
Odds: +319
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Pascal Siakam 20+ Points
Collin Sexton 20+ Points
Lauri Markkanen 20+ Points
Mikal Bridges 20+ Points
Julius Randle 20+ Points
Odds: +474
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Tim Finnegan
Same Game Parlay (SGP): LA Lakers at LA Clippers
LA Clippers Moneyline
D’Angelo Russell Over 19.5 Points
D’Angelo Russell Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made
Odds: +230
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): NY Knicks at BKN Nets
NY Knicks Moneyline
Donte DiVincenzo Over 20.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Donte DiVincenzo Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made
Jalen Brunson Over 7.5 Assists
Odds: +385
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Nick Friar
Parlay:
Julius Randle Over 25.5 Points (at BKN)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 Points (vs POR)
Anthony Davis Over 27.5 Points (at LAC)
Odds: +530
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks, Golf picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.