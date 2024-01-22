Farmers Insurance Open: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to La Jolla, California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open. Torrey Pines Golf Course will be the host, and we have another multi-course rotation on tap. Torrey Pines South Course (7,765-yard par 72, Poa greens) and Torrey Pines North Course (7,258-yard par 72, Bentgrass greens) will be the two in play, while the former will be played in three of the four rounds.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Theegala is a California native, growing up in Orange County and playing his college golf at Pepperdine, so he’s certainly no stranger to Poa greens, or what it takes to win in his home state. His lone PGA TOUR victory came at the Fortinet Championship back in September, which unironically came in Cali.

Theegala will be teeing it up for his third time at this event, with the first two resulting in extremely strong finishes of T25, and then T4 last year. He missed the cut in his last start at the Sony, but finished runner-up to Chris Kirk at the Sentry, where he gained strokes in all areas.

Theegala ranks fifth in this field in SG: Total over the past 24 rounds, and with the field being as top heavy as it is, we’re getting a pretty nice number him at 35/1.

English looks completely healthy to begin the 2024 season, finishing T14 at Sentry and T10 at the Sony in his first two starts of the year. During this stretch, he’s doing Harris English things, which is hitting a bunch of fairways and greens, and then putting the lights out. English ranks 11th in SG: Off-the-Tee and eighth in SG: Putting over his past eight rounds, and looks rejuvenated after a down 2023.

You wouldn’t really think of Torrey Pines to be typical Harris English course, due to his lack of distance, however, he did quite a bit of damage here earlier in his career, finishing T2 in 2015, T14 in 2017 and T8 in 2018. With him healthy and in good form, I expect him to post a similar result this week.

English is a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, so I will take my chances at 45/1 that he can close down the stretch if he’s in contention come Saturday evening.

