Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 21 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NFL betting card.

Tim Finnegan

DET Lions -2.5 (vs TB)

KC Chiefs +6.5 (at BUF)

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay (SGP): TB Buccaneers at DET Lions

DET Lions -3

Baker Mayfield 250+ Passing Yards

Jared Goff 250+ Passing Yards

Mike Evans Anytime TD Scorer

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD Scorer

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Same Game Parlay (SGP): KC Chiefs at BUF Bills

KC Chiefs +2.5

Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay (SGP): TB Buccaneers at DET Lions

Aidan Hutchinson Over 3.5 Tackles + Assists

Kindle Vildor Over 3.5 Tackles + Assists

Chris Godwin 50+ Receiving Yards

Sam LaPorta 40+ Receiving Yards

Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Same Game Parlay (SGP): KC Chiefs at BUF Bills

Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer

Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer

Khalil Shakir 25+ Receiving Yards

Rashee Rice 50+ Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce 50+ Receiving Yards

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, NHL picks, MLB picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.