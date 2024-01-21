Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 21 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NFL betting card.
Tim Finnegan
Parlay:
DET Lions -2.5 (vs TB)
KC Chiefs +6.5 (at BUF)
Odds: +109
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay (SGP): TB Buccaneers at DET Lions
DET Lions -3
Baker Mayfield 250+ Passing Yards
Jared Goff 250+ Passing Yards
Mike Evans Anytime TD Scorer
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +850
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay (SGP): KC Chiefs at BUF Bills
KC Chiefs +2.5
Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer
Isiah Pacheco Anytime TD Scorer
Odds: +575
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay (SGP): TB Buccaneers at DET Lions
Aidan Hutchinson Over 3.5 Tackles + Assists
Kindle Vildor Over 3.5 Tackles + Assists
Chris Godwin 50+ Receiving Yards
Sam LaPorta 40+ Receiving Yards
Amon-Ra St. Brown 100+ Receiving Yards
Odds: +1400
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
Same Game Parlay (SGP): KC Chiefs at BUF Bills
Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer
Rashee Rice Anytime TD Scorer
Khalil Shakir 25+ Receiving Yards
Rashee Rice 50+ Receiving Yards
Travis Kelce 50+ Receiving Yards
Odds: +750
Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!
DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, NHL picks, MLB picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.