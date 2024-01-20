NFL Best Bets Today: Top DraftKings NFL bets for January 20

DraftKings analysts Julian Edlow, Josh Appelbaum and Steve Buchanan join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings bets for Saturday’s Divisional Round action.

Julian’s Picks:

Ravens 1st Half -6.5 (-120)

Texans/Ravens Under 43.5 Total (-105)

Jordan Love Over 254.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Christian McCaffrey Over 91.5 Rush Yards (-115)

Steve’s Picks:

Nico Collins Over 77.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Packers +10 (-115)

Packers/49ers Under 51 Total (-112)

Josh’s Picks:

Texans +9.5 (-110)

CJ Stroud Over 235.5 Passing Yards (-125)

Jordan Love Over 254.5 Passing Yards (-115)

George Kittle Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

