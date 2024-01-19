NBABet Stream Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 19

Check out NBABet Stream’s featured Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NBA betting card!

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet

Paolo Banchero Over 5.5 Rebounds

Paolo Banchero Under 27.5 Points

PHI 76ers to Win (at ORL)

Joel Embiid 30+ Points

To place a Same Game Parlay (SGP):

Find a game that has the SGP icon in the left corner. Tap or click the SGP icon. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

