UFC 297 Best Bets: Strickland vs Du Plessis on DraftKings Sportsbook

First PPV of the year, let’s start it out with a banger! UFC 297 is a good card, headlined by the infamous Sean Strickland going up against the monsoon that is Dricus Du Plessis. This card has a lot of great betting spots. Let’s break it down from betting perspective to see if we can find some more winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Malcolm Gordon: (-205)

Chris Curtis: (-185)

Dricus Du Plessis: (-102)

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Five-Leg Parlay Bet

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about. Feel free to combine these with other picks you like, or take them all for +792. A $10 winning bet here would cover the cost of the UFC 297 PPV!

Total Odds: +792

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): +500

Leg 1: Over 1.5 Rounds: (-210)

Our main event of the evening features a rematch of two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Sean Strickland enters as the champion after holding off Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. Dricus Du Plessis has been on a tear, winning his last five fights despite coming in as the underdog in the majority of those bouts.

This line opened at O/U 1.5 rounds, and has been bet up to 2.5 rounds already. I like both here, as I believe Strickland is a slow starter, and should play good enough defense to keep Dricus off of him for at least 7.5 minutes.

Leg 2: Exact Method of Victory KO/TKO/DQ: (-145)

The longer this fight goes, the more it benefits the incumbent champion. Dricus’ offense completely depends on his cardio, swinging for the fences while attempting a plethora of offensive wrestling moves. While he recently had surgery to repair his nose, which reportedly massively increased his cardio, he has not yet had that endurance tested. I feel that he’ll either catch Sean early and finish him, or be caught tired like Abus Magomedov, and subsequently finished by Strickland.

Leg 3: Dricus Du Plessis ML (-105)

I love Dricus in this spot for many of the reasons listed above. While I recognize that his striking is unconventional, inaccurate and often wild, he has a will to win that seems to be unmatched in this division. Strickland is certainly great on defense, but I haven’t seen great offense nor that exceptional counter-striking needed to contain DDP. I’m hoping and expecting that Dricus continues his winning ways this weekend.

