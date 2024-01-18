NBA Teaser Picks: Basketball Bets, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for January 18

There’s a new Teaser tool in the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check it out to make your own Teaser plays for NBA and NFL games.

The tool allows us to toggle the tease total to see how a play has performed against various numbers, but I’ll be sticking to the default of 4 points to ensure at least -110 odds.

Thunder ML

The Thunder are coming off a double-digit loss against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s old team. But, OKC was playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, which is a prime spot for the Clippers — who also happen to be streaking.

Now OKC is the one in a prime spot as a teaser play.

With the spread set at 3.5, teasing the Thunder by four points turns them into a moneyline play. While they’re only 3-3 ATS when playing as a favorite after a loss, the Thunder are 5-1 straight-up in that same setting.

Additionally, Utah is coming off a win. When the Jazz are playing as dogs after a win, they’re 6-9 straight up. They’re also a dog playing on two day’s rest. The Jazz have only been in that setting three times this season (1-2), but it’s worth noting that all teams playing as a dog on two days of rest are 25-71 straight-up.

Bulls +1.5

The Bulls and Raptors are a similar story to OKC-UTA.

Chicago is 6-4 straight-up when playing as a favorite after a loss. The Raptors are 2-10 straight-up when playing as an underdog after a win. However, Toronto is playing on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Raptors are 2-3 straight-up in this setting — another small sample size. But looking league-wide, underdogs on the second leg of a back-to-back are 27-90 straight-up this season.

Additionally, the Raptors are now without Pascal Siakam, and it appears they won’t have Bruce Brown in time for Thursday’s contest. Yes, Toronto did just fine without the departing start on Wednesday, but that’s a lot harder to do two days in a row — in a setting that the Raptors don’t thrive in.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.