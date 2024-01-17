NBA Picks for January 17: Basketball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Picks that apply to this week’s Trending NBA Betting Systems can be found here. In this article, you’ll find my favorite plays from Wednesday’s slate that do not fit the systems we started the week with.

Magic +4

Orlando has been one of the best teams in the league against the spread when playing as a dog. At 17-10 ATS, only four other teams have covered more often when playing as a dog.

The Hawks are on the other end of the spectrum when playing as a favorite. Atlanta is only 5-17 ATS, and the only teams that have a worse success rate when playing as a favorite are Wasington, Charlotte and Detroit — a group that is a combined 0-8 ATS when playing as a favorite.

Dig deeper and we find that Atlanta is 3-10 ATS as a favorite when playing at home. Zooming in just a smidge more reveals the Hawks are just 1-9 as home favorites against Eastern Conference teams.

The Magic are only 6-6 ATS when playing as a road dog against the East, so that doesn’t help our cause. However, it doesn’t hurt it, given Orlando’s general success as a dog and Atlanta’s struggles as a favorite — especially in Wednesday’s setting.

LaMelo Ball over 35.5 points+assists+rebounds -125

It should surprise no one that this is one of the most popular plays on DraftKings Sportsbook Wednesday (as of writing). Ball has gone over this mark in each of his first two games since making his return to the floor. In his first game, he went for 28-5-3 vs. Miami, then he went for 21-5-10 vs. San Antonio.

Yes, it’s not as though he cleared this number by an absurd mark, but no one is expected to be clicking on all cylinders after missing as much time as he did. Yet, Ball has been pretty close to doing that. When he’s rolling, Ball flirts with clearing this number on points alone night-to-night.

