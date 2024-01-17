NHL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 17 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NHL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NHL betting card.

Editor’s Note: Tonight’s game between the Sabres and Blackhawks has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. EST due to weather.

Hunter Skoczylas

Panthers Moneyline

Sam Reinhart Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

Luke Hughes Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Sabres Moneyline

Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Analysis:

Panthers ML (vs DET)

Both teams are hot with FLA winning 9/L11 but dropping two straight while DET has won 6/L8

FLA has won 18/L20 meetings vs. DET and boast a 13-6-1 record at home this season, making this is a good bounce back spot for one of the most complete teams in the league

Sam Reinhart Over 2.5 SOG (vs DET)

Hit in 11/L15

Averaged 5.2 shot attempts per game in the L10

DET gives up the eighth-most shots per game to opposing centers on the season (11.80) and in the L10 (11.30)

Luke Hughes Over 1.5 SOG (vs MTL)

Hit in 6/L10

Averaged 4.8 shot attempts per game in the L10

MTL gives up the seventh-most shots per game to opposing defensemen on the season (8.76) and fourth-most in the L10 (9.70)

Sabres ML (vs CHI)

BUF has won 5/L8 while CHI has lost 8/L10

BUF has won 4/L5 meetings vs. CHI

Both teams are quite miserable but CHI played last night and BUF’s goaltending has been solid lately, allowing just 1.8 goals per game in the L6

Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 SOG (vs CHI)

Hit in 6/L10 and in 8/L15

Risky play because he’s a pure playmaker and has only averaged 3.4 shot attempts per game in the L10

CHI gives up the third-most shots to opposing centers on the season (11.81) and the second-most in the L10 (13.40)

Zach Thompson

Daniel Sprong Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Alexander Holtz Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Juraj Slafkovsky Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Ryan Donato Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

