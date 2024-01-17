NHL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 17 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NHL bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NHL betting card.
Editor’s Note: Tonight’s game between the Sabres and Blackhawks has been rescheduled to tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. EST due to weather.
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Panthers Moneyline
Sam Reinhart Over 2.5 Shots on Goal
Luke Hughes Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Sabres Moneyline
Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Odds: +600
Analysis:
Panthers ML (vs DET)
- Both teams are hot with FLA winning 9/L11 but dropping two straight while DET has won 6/L8
- FLA has won 18/L20 meetings vs. DET and boast a 13-6-1 record at home this season, making this is a good bounce back spot for one of the most complete teams in the league
Sam Reinhart Over 2.5 SOG (vs DET)
- Hit in 11/L15
- Averaged 5.2 shot attempts per game in the L10
- DET gives up the eighth-most shots per game to opposing centers on the season (11.80) and in the L10 (11.30)
Luke Hughes Over 1.5 SOG (vs MTL)
- Hit in 6/L10
- Averaged 4.8 shot attempts per game in the L10
- MTL gives up the seventh-most shots per game to opposing defensemen on the season (8.76) and fourth-most in the L10 (9.70)
Sabres ML (vs CHI)
- BUF has won 5/L8 while CHI has lost 8/L10
- BUF has won 4/L5 meetings vs. CHI
- Both teams are quite miserable but CHI played last night and BUF’s goaltending has been solid lately, allowing just 1.8 goals per game in the L6
Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 SOG (vs CHI)
- Hit in 6/L10 and in 8/L15
- Risky play because he’s a pure playmaker and has only averaged 3.4 shot attempts per game in the L10
- CHI gives up the third-most shots to opposing centers on the season (11.81) and the second-most in the L10 (13.40)
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx):
Daniel Sprong Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Alexander Holtz Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Juraj Slafkovsky Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Casey Mittelstadt Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Ryan Donato Over 1.5 Shots on Goal
Odds: +914
