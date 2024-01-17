NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Divisional Round Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

The playoffs got off to a great start last weekend and continue with four more outstanding matchups in the Divisional Round. There are a pair of doubleheaders with one game from each conference on both Saturday and Sunday. The four matchups come with plenty of intrigue and storylines to enjoy.

The first game of the weekend starts on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET when the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens host the rising Houston Texans. The top seed in the NFC is also in action on Saturday, as the 49ers host the Packers in the primetime matchup. On Sunday, the action starts at 3 p.m. ET when the Lions host the Buccaneers before the Bills and Chiefs renew their rivalry in Buffalo in the final game of the week.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, this post includes the key info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Divisional Round betting card with single bets or combine them into an awesome parlay.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Texans dispatched the Browns with a huge SU/ATS win last Saturday and will look to score a second straight upset as they take on the Ravens. Houston is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in its last five games and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games. The Texans are also 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. the AFC North.

While the Texans have had success recently, the Ravens have dominated their recent head-to-head matchups. They are 11-2 SU in the last 13 meetings of these two teams and 7-0 SU in the last seven played in Baltimore. The Ravens are 6-1 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven games overall and 4-1 ATS in their last five vs. the AFC. The only trend going against the Ravens is that they are 0-7 SU in their last seven games played in January.

The over is 4-1 in the Ravens’ last five home games, but the under is 4-1 in their last five vs. the AFC South, 5-1 in the last six meetings between these teams and 10-5 in the Texans’ last 15 games overall.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Packers blew away the Cowboys in one of the most decisive and surprising wins of Wild Card weekend. Now they’ll have to travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers. The Packers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games and 4-1 SU in their last five. They are also 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. the NFC West and 6-2 SU in their last eight vs. the NFC in general.

The 49ers are 4-2 ATS in the last six head-to-head meetings between these two teams and 7-2 SU in their last nine games overall. While they are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games, the 49ers are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games played in January and 7-0 SU in their last seven games played on a Saturday. Eleven of the 49ers’ 12 wins this season were by double digits, and in their last 22 home games, they have picked up 16 wins by 12+ points.

The trends point to the over as a strong play in this contest. The over is 5-2 in the 49ers’ last seven games and 7-1 in the Packers’ last eight games. The over is also 6-0 in the Packers’ last six road games and 6-2 in the last eight head-to-head meetings between these teams in San Francisco.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Buccaneers got a great SU/ATS home win over the Eagles on Monday night and head to Detroit on a short week for this Sunday afternoon matchup. The Bucs are 6-1 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games. They are 7-2 SU in their last nine trips to Detroit but only 4-11 ATS in their last 15 matchups with the Lions.

The Lions eliminated their old friend Matthew Stafford and his Rams last Sunday night and now get to host Tampa Bay. Detroit is 4-1 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games with their only loss in that stretch coming on the controversial play in Dallas that ultimately didn’t impact the playoffs. The Lions are 7-1 SU in their last eight home games and 15-5 SU in their last 20 vs. the NFC.

The over is 7-3 in the Lions’ last 10 games overall and 7-2 in their last nine games as the favorite. The Bucs’ games have trended in the opposite direction with the under 4-1 in their last five games overall and 9-4 in their last 13 games as the underdog.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Chiefs knocked out the Dolphins last week and earned a trip to Buffalo to take on the Bills. While this is a matchup we’ve seen a lot over the last few years, Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen usually means a fascinating and entertaining contest. The Chiefs are 10-2 SU in their last 12 road games and 4-1 SU in their last five overall. They are also 16-3 SU in their last 19 vs. the AFC and 15-4-1 in their last 20 games as the underdog.

The Bills get to host another playoff game after rescheduling last week’s contest against the Steelers due to a blizzard. They won SU/ATS when the game happened on Monday afternoon and are now 6-0 SU/4-2 ATS in their last six games. They are also 6-1 SU in their last seven home games and 5-0 SU in their last five vs. the AFC.

The under is actually 13-7 in the last 20 head-to-head matchups between these teams and 5-1 in their last six games in Buffalo. The under is also 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six games overall and 4-2 in their last six vs. the AFC East.

