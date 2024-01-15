NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 15 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for Monday Night Football.
Ciaran Doyle
Same Game Parlay: PIT Steelers @ BUF Bills
Josh Allen Over 39.5 Rush Yards
James Cook Over 63.5 Rush Yards
James Cook Anytime TD
Odds: +490
Hunter Skoczylas
Same Game Parlay: PHI Eagles @ TB Buccaneers
Mike Evans Anytime TD
Julio Jones Anytime TD
Odds: +575
Same Game Parlay: PIT Steelers @ BUF Bills
Bills Moneyline
Josh Allen Over 39.5 Rush Yards
Dalton Kincaid Over 35.5 Receiving Yards
Josh Allen Anytime TD
Odds: +525
Tim Finnegan
Parlay:
Bills Moneyline (vs PIT Steelers)
Buccaneers Moneyline (vs PHI Eagles)
Odds: +177
Zach Thompson
Same Game Parlay: PHI Eagles @ TB Buccaneers
PHI Eagles -2.5
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
Mike Evans Anytime TD
Baker Mayfield Over 237.5 Passing Yards
Odds: +900
