NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 15 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NFL bets in the DK Network betting group for Monday Night Football.

Ciaran Doyle

Same Game Parlay: PIT Steelers @ BUF Bills

Josh Allen Over 39.5 Rush Yards

James Cook Over 63.5 Rush Yards

James Cook Anytime TD

Tail this bet by clicking the odds above!

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay: PHI Eagles @ TB Buccaneers

Mike Evans Anytime TD

Julio Jones Anytime TD

Same Game Parlay: PIT Steelers @ BUF Bills

Bills Moneyline

Josh Allen Over 39.5 Rush Yards

Dalton Kincaid Over 35.5 Receiving Yards

Josh Allen Anytime TD

Tim Finnegan

Bills Moneyline (vs PIT Steelers)

Buccaneers Moneyline (vs PHI Eagles)

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay: PHI Eagles @ TB Buccaneers

PHI Eagles -2.5

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD

Mike Evans Anytime TD

Baker Mayfield Over 237.5 Passing Yards

