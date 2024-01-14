NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for January 14 on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings analysts give their top NBA bets in the DK Network betting group for today’s NBA betting card.

Zach Thompson

LaMelo Ball Over 24.5 Points

Anthony Edwards 25+ Points

Damian Lillard 25+ Points

De’Aaron Fox 25+ Points

Aaron Gordon 12+ Points

Michael Porter Jr. 12+ Points

Hunter Skoczylas

Myles Turner Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at DEN)

Brook Lopez Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (vs SAC)

Paul George Over 31.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (at MIN)

