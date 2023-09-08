How to bet Friday’s Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Sunday Night Super Boost on Friday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard 120+ rushing yards combined boosted from -200 to +100!

Key Stats

In 2022, Saquon Barkley averaged 82.0 rushing yards per game.

In 2022, Tony Pollard averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game.

The Giants ranked fourth in rushing yards per game in 2022 with 148.2.

The Giants ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed per game in 2022 with 1442.

The Cowboys ranked ninth in rushing yards per game in 2022 with 135.2.

The Cowboys ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game in 2022 with 129.3.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.