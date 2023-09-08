NFL Betting Systems for Week 1: Football Picks, Best Bets, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With this article, I’m highlighting the new Systems feature available in DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check out the feature for yourself to find appealing systems in play this week!

System: AFC underdogs vs. NFC

Last season, AFC underdogs took care of bettors when facing the NFC, going 21-13-2 ATS. Looking specifically at their play in Week 1, AFC underdogs have covered 56% of the time (14-10-1) over the last 10 seasons.

There are four games between non-conference opponents in Week 1, with three featuring an AFC underdog:

SF at PIT +2.5

TEN +3 at NO

PHI @ NE +4

Here are a few other notes related to the plays within this system:

TEN is 25-16-2 ATS (58.1%) as underdogs in the Mike Vrabel era.

Over the last 10 seasons, PIT is 40-22-4 ATS (60.6%) as an underdog.

NE went 2-7 ATS as an underdog last season.

Of the bunch, TEN +3 is my lean. New Orleans has a new QB in town, but that doesn’t always lead to instant success. Plus, the Titans are coming off a frustrating season. Vrabel isn’t going to let that happen again (at least, not at first).

Here are a few other measurables in play for this one:

TEN is 7-4 ATS in the Vrabel era when playing as an underdog against an NFC team.

When playing as an underdog, TEN is 23-18-2 ATS (53.5%) against Sunday’s 3-point spread.

If you’re looking to sacrifice payout for security or want to wait for helpful movement (which is a very fair considering this game is currently set at a key number), know that TEN is 25-18 ATS (58.1%) at 3.5 points when playing as an underdog.

System: Under on the total for divisional games in Week 1

Taking the under is a good way to work up a sweat, but it’s proven to be the way to go in Week 1 since 2021. Including Thursday’s 41-point finish, the under is 21-12 in week 1 since 2021. That’s a 63.6% success rate.

The under in any game this week is in play when looking at the system in broad terms, but a section of games begin to surface as better options when you start to look into the types of matchups. Non-divisional games have seen the under hit 58.3% of the time (14-10) in Week 1 over the last two seasons. Still appealing, but not as much as non-conference games, which have a hit rate of 69.2% (9-4) following Detroit’s Thursday night win.

But the highest hit rate toward the under for Week 1 over the last two seasons is divisional contests at 75% — as much as the sample size is just eight games (6-2). Because on top of that stat, the under had a 56% success rate (56-41-3) in all divisional games last season.

That puts the following games in play:

CIN at CLE

CAR at ATL

JAX at IND

LAV at DEN

LAR at SEA

GB at CHI

DAL at NYG

BUF at NYJ

Here are a few other notes related to the plays within this system:

Monday’s battle in New York is the only Week 1 game between divisional opponents that features two teams who saw the under hit over 60% of the time in 2022.

CLE, CAR, JAX, IND, LAR, SEA, CHI, BUF and NYJ have seen the under hit 57% of the time or more in divisional games over the last two seasons combined.

NYJ (70.6%) saw the under hit most of any team in this group throughout 2022. Of the teams playing on Sunday, DEN (64.7%) saw the under hit most often from this group.

While all these options are playable, CIN at CLE is the Sunday play I lean toward most. (Monday’s BUF at NYJ is right there among the better options, too.)

Joe Burrow just got his big deal, but that calf is going to be a lingering concern all season long. Combine that with the factors mentioned above, and the under becomes very appealing. Then there are these numbers at play:

CIN went 11-7-1 to the under last season.

Against Sunday’s 47.5-point total over the last two seasons, the under is 24-16 in CIN games.

The under is 3-1 against Sunday’s 47.5-point total over the last four CIN-CLE games.

