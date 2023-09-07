How to bet Thursday’s Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special 1st Quarter Super Boost on Thursday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get Amon-Ra St. Brown 15+ receiving yards in the first quarter boosted from -150 to +150!
Key Stats
- In 2022, St. Brown had 30 receptions on 39 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
- In 2022, Jared Goff went 88 for 136 with 1,075 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first quarter.
- The Lions ranked eighth in passing yards per game in 2022 with 251.8.
- The Chiefs ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 with 220.9.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.