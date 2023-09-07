How to bet Thursday’s Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special 1st Quarter Super Boost on Thursday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Key Stats

In 2022, St. Brown had 30 receptions on 39 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.

In 2022, Jared Goff went 88 for 136 with 1,075 passing yards and seven touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Lions ranked eighth in passing yards per game in 2022 with 251.8.

The Chiefs ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 with 220.9.

