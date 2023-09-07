College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Weeks 0 and 1 kicked my butt, but hopefully we were at least able to learn something to help us with the rest of the season. I’m actually much more fond of the Week 2 betting slate on DraftKings Sportsbook, so lets get into some of the games.

My 2023 college football betting record entering Week 2 is 2-5 (-5.35u).

Purdue at Virginia Tech (Saturday 12:00 pm ET)

The Hokies looked good in a revenge Week 1 spot agains Old Dominion, while Purdue wasn’t able to get it done as a home favorite. I understand the bounce-back factor for the Boilermakers, but this team isn’t all that good, and now travels to a tough road atmosphere against a slightly underrated Virginia Tech squad.

Iowa at Iowa State (Saturday 3:30 pm ET)

The lookahead line here was around a pick’em, but things changed late in the summer. Iowa’s win total got smashed up from 7.5 to 8/8.5, while Iowa State was bet down from 5.5 to 4.5 — mostly due to the gambling scandal that led to losing some players. If the Hawkeyes looked a bit sharper in their Week 1 victory over Utah State, I thought we could see this line go even higher. Meanwhile, they Cyclones are feeling good about a pretty meh home win to start the season. This should be where Iowa really opens up the new offense and catches Iowa State off guard. And we know, of course, the Hawkeyes are rock solid on defense.

Texas at Alabama (Saturday 7:00 pm ET)

Texas +7 (-115) — 1-unit (bet over the summer, planning to buy off)

So, if you followed my content over the summer, I did put out Texas on the lookahead line, thinking come Week 2 this would be under a touchdown. I was wrong. And as I breakdown the game on game week, I’m starting to lean ‘Bama here.

So we have a Texas ticket in pocket, but stay tuned for some potential buy off. Follow along on Twitter, as usual.

UCONN at Georgia State (Saturday 7:00 pm ET)

The Huskies really surprised last season, and should carry some of that momentum into 2023. While they weren’t victorious in a home matchup against NC State, they played a solid Wolfpack team tough and did earn the cover. While Georgia State is a good team, they didn’t impress in Week 1. Rhode Island came in as a 17-point dog and had a shot to win that game, before ultimately losing by a touchdown. I think the wrong team is favored here if you want to fire on the moneyline.

Oregon at Texas Tech (Saturday 7:00 pm ET)

We’ve been discussing this game since before the season, and the way the results fell in Week 1 gave us a ton of value on this game in my mind. I put this play out on Monday on Twitter as the first game that caught my eye. Texas Tech has a solid squad this season, but dropped the opener as 14-point favorites. However, going on the road to Wyoming with a lookahead to Oregon is a tough spot. The Red Raiders were up 17 in that game and took their foot off the gas before losing a weird game in double overtime. Meanwhile, Oregon dropped over 80 points against Portland State in Week 1, which means nothing to me until we see the Ducks face real competition. Lookahead was 3-4 here, and now we get a touchdown with the home team with what should be a wild Saturday night crowd.

Wisconsin at Washington State (Saturday 7:30 pm ET)

Wisco got a ton of hype this offseason, but didn’t impress in Week 1, struggling to pull away from Buffalo at home after being bet to a favorite of over four touchdowns. Now the Badgers go on the road for a really tough game out west against a Wazzu squad that demolished Colorado State in their own house last week. This could be the game the Badgers are exposed. Don’t be shocked if we see an upset.

