How to bet Wednesday’s Happy Hour Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NFL Superstar WR Super Boost on Wednesday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to record 50+ receiving yards each in Week 1 boosted from -250 to +100!
Key Stats
- Chase recorded at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of 12 games played during the 2022 NFL season.
- Chase recorded 10 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown last season vs. the Browns on 12/12/22. He did not play in the teams’ first meeting on 10/31/22.
- The Bengals ranked fifth in passing yards per game in 2022 at 265.0.
- The Browns ranked fifth in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 at 196.2.
- Jefferson recorded at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of 17 games played during the 2022 NFL season.
- Jefferson recorded four receptions for 39 yards in his last regular-season game vs. the Buccaneers on 12/13/20.
- The Vikings ranked sixth in passing yards per game in 2022 at 263.8.
- The Buccaneers ranked ninth in passing yards allowed per game in 2022 at 203.6.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.